Russian ammunition warehouse along with occupants was destroyed in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv direction, the field ammunition and personnel of the Russian occupiers were destroyed.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Strategic Command of the Armed Forces.

"In the Kharkiv direction, another BC field depot and personnel were destroyed. The information will be gradually updated. So far, an excellent video of the detonation," the command commented.

