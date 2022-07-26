In Bakhmut direction, battles continue with enemy assault group in Pokrovsky district, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 on 07262022.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 153 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the restriction on visiting forests by the civilian population in the border areas of the Republic of Belarus with Ukraine continues. The operational-tactical level of aerial reconnaissance by UAVs in the border areas of the Volyn region is noted.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy shelled civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Znob-Novhorodske, Khrinivka, Senkivka and a number of other settlements. Conducted aerial reconnaissance near Znob-Novhorodske.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from barrel and jet artillery, in particular near Borshchova Sosnivka, Petrivka, Rubizhne, Mospanove, Chuhuiv, Svitlychne, and Slatyne. Carried out airstrikes near Zalyman, Mospanove and Iavirske. With the forces of the reconnaissance group, he tried to reveal the construction of the defense of our troops in the area of ​​Chepil settlement. The occupants were neutralized.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Nortsivka, Dolyna, Hrushuvakhya, Krasnopillia, Mazanivka and other settlements with barrel, rocket artillery and tanks. He tried to advance near Bohorodychne, was unsuccessful, and withdrew.

In the Kramatorsk direction, artillery shelling was recorded near Raihorodok, Zakytne, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Pereizne and Bilohorivka. The enemy launched an air strike near Hryhorivka. He unsuccessfully tried to scout the positions of the Defense Forces in the Verkhniokamianske area. Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled the occupiers' attempt to improve the tactical position in the Ivano-Dariivka area and forced the enemy to flee.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled military and civilian infrastructure in the areas of Berestove, Soledar, Pokrovske, Vesela Dolyna, Vershyn, Kodem, Mayorsk, and Toretsk. Tsinichno carried out airstrikes directly on the settlements of Pokrovske and Novoluhanske. Our defenders successfully repelled enemy assault attempts in the districts of Berestove, Soledar, and Semihiria. Fighting with an assault group continues in the Pokrovske area.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Avdiivka, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhia directions. Conducted systematic shelling of civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Pisky, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka, Shevchenko, Velyka Novosilka, Novopillia, Malynivka, Novoselivka, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaki, and a number of others. Made an airstrike near Malynyvka. The occupiers also carried out assaults in the areas of Pavlivka and Blahodatne villages. They were repulsed and retreated with losses.

In the South Buz direction, the enemy continues to focus its main efforts on holding the occupied positions and preventing the advance of our units. The enemy actively conducts aerial reconnaissance by UAVs and fires along the contact line.

The adversary has a systemic problem with personnel replenishment - the Russian Federation is already trying to recruit mercenaries from among citizens of Central Asian countries, representatives of remote regions and imprisoned criminals.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! We will win together!", the information of the General Staff reads.