"Gesture of goodwill": in Kherson region, Russian occupiers attacked themselves with helicopters, and then shot down their Ka-52, - General Staff

On July 26, the Russian occupiers shelled their own positions with friendly fire, and then destroyed their own Ka-52 helicopter.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Gesture of goodwill" from the occupiers. Yesterday, three Russian Ka-52s in the Kherson region intended to attack our units, but... struck their own.

Returning, the occupiers' helicopters came under the "friendly" fire of the frightened air defense calculations of the Russian troops. Russian air defense has never been distinguished by accuracy, so the invaders shot down only one of their Ka-52 strike out of three. It's a pity..." the message says.