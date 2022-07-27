Before "referendums", Russians want to seize largest possible territory of Ukraine, - ISW

The occupiers want to capture as much Ukrainian territory as possible before holding illegal "referendums" on the "inclusion" of the captured territory into the Russian Federation.

This is the conclusion reached by analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War.

The occupation "leadership" continues to announce deadlines for seizing additional Ukrainian territory. Thus, on July 25, the deputy "minister of information" of the so-called "DNR" Danylo Bezsonov stated that the fake "republic" expects to capture the entire Donetsk region by the end of August.

Earlier, various Russian and Western sources reported that Russia intends to hold referendums in the occupied territories in the first half of the month, probably around September 11.

At the same time, ISW believes that Russian troops are unlikely to occupy a significant additional territory in Ukraine before the beginning of the specified period of annexation.

Key conclusions of the institute's analysts:

The occupation "leadership" announces an accelerated deadline for the seizure of Ukrainian territory in order to coordinate the Kremlin's efforts to prepare for the annexation of the occupied territories.

Russian troops captured small territories northeast of Bakhmut and continue fighting east and south of Bakhmut.

Russian forces launched a limited attack northwest of Izyum, probably to secure Russian rear areas on the Izyum-Slovyansk line.

The occupiers carried out limited shelling in the southwest of the city of Donetsk near the border of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian troops focused on the defense of the occupied borders and carried out a limited ground assault in the northwest of the Kherson region.

