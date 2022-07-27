In connection with signing of "grain agreement" in Black Sea, operation of three Ukrainian ports has been restored, - Navy

In connection with the signing of the agreement on the unblocking of Ukrainian ports for the export of grain, work has been resumed in the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenny. The departure and arrival of ships to seaports will be carried out by forming a caravan that will accompany the lead ship.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces.

"But this is preceded by the troublesome work of hydrographic specialists. Today, we are carrying out joint work on the navigational and hydrographical safety of shipping in one of the ports of Odesa. First of all, these are works that determine safe routes for the movement of vessels that will transport Ukrainian grain," the message says.

As noted, military and civilian specialists carefully search for underwater objects, and install special means of navigation equipment that will help the safety of navigation. Hydrographic measurement works are also ongoing - determination of depth, approach channels, and recommended paths.

"So, as we can see, regardless of the actions taken by the aggressor, our military continues to perform its work in all directions, in particular, to restore the functioning of shipping to avoid a global food crisis," - noted the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Also recall that, on July 22, Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN signed an agreement on the export of grain. The document provides for the restoration of safe export of Ukrainian agricultural goods through the Black Sea from three ports: Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenny.

According to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, the unblocking of seaports is a multibillion-dollar issue for the Ukrainian economy.

On July 23, the Russian occupying forces hit Odesa with Kalibr missiles. A sea trade port was hit. The shock wave damaged the surrounding houses, but the grain store was not damaged.

The next day, the Russian Federation officially admitted that it had launched a missile attack on the port of Odesa. Allegedly, Kalibr missiles "destroyed the object of the military infrastructure of the Odesa port" and a military boat.

As previously reported by the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, the agreement signed in Istanbul, according to which grain and other foodstuffs will be exported from the ports of Ukraine, provides for the creation of a Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul with the participation of representatives of Ukraine, Turkey, the UN, and Russia, which will deal with general supervision and coordination of implementation agreements; registration of vessels bound for unblocked Ukrainian ports; approving transit schedules and ships entering ports.

On July 26, all parties reaffirmed their commitments under the grain agreement following Russia's missile attack on the Odesa port.





