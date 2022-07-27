Woman's body was removed from rubble of cultural center in Chuhuiv. Number of shelling victims has increased to 3 people, - Synehubiv

Rescuers removed the body of a woman from under the rubble of the cultural center in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region.

Oleg Synehubiv, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Unfortunately, on July 26, as a result of shelling by the occupiers and the destruction of the building, 2 more people died: a 30-year-old woman, and a 36-year-old man. People were in the basement of the premises as a shelter. The Chuhuiv region has been suffering from constant shelling by the occupiers for several weeks," the head of the region notes.

As reported, on the night of July 25, the occupiers attacked civilian objects in Chuhuiv - a school and a cultural center.

On July 26, rescuers discovered the body of a dead person while sorting through the rubble of the House of Culture in Chuhuiv, which the Russian occupiers destroyed on July 25.