Collaborator who assumed position in so-called "Berdiansk Ministry of Internal Affairs" was declared suspicious, - SSU

One of the leaders of the occupying structure of the Ministry of the Interior of the Russian Federation in Berdiansk has been charged with suspicion.

This is reported on the page of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As it turned out, the traitor switched to the side of the Russians back in 2014. Then the resident of Makiivka began to cooperate with the militants of the so-called "DPR" and Russian law enforcement officers. The pseudo-lieutenant colonel worked in one of the correctional colonies of temporarily occupied Donetsk region. He held the position of junior advisor of justice of the "General Prosecutor's Office of the DPR". After working there for several years, he was retired.

Currently, the man has agreed to become acting first deputy chief of the Berdiansk Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Read more: Occupiers have brought in PR staff and are looking for mass to allegedly "support" "referendum" in south of Ukraine, - National Resistance Center

"According to the instructions of the occupiers, the newly appointed leader is carrying out the task of suppressing resistance and intimidating the residents of Berdiansk through mass repressions, persecutions and illegal detentions," the report says.

The collaborator gave orders to his subordinates to recruit "like-minded people" among the locals, applying psychological pressure, violence and death threats to the victims.

According to the investigation, he organized and directly participated in conducting illegal searches and detentions of Ukrainian citizens - residents of Berdiansk district of Zaporizhzhia region.

SSU investigators qualified the collaborator's actions under Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (voluntary employment by a citizen of Ukraine of a position in illegal law enforcement agencies created in the temporarily occupied territory).