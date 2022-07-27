Kostin advocates urgent appointment of head of SAPO and inevitability of punishment for every Russian war criminal

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky took part in the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada, during which the parliament supported the resolution initiated by the Head of State on granting consent to the appointment of Andrii Kostin to the position of Prosecutor General. 299 People's Deputies voted for the document.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the President's Office.

As noted, during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, Andrii Kostin emphasized that during a full-scale Russian invasion, it is necessary to ensure the inevitability of punishment for every war criminal, representatives of the political and military leadership of Russia.

"We must stop the terror and genocide of the Ukrainian nation. First of all, proper recording and documentation of the aggressor's crimes will help this. And the evidence should be collected so that all of it is recognized as admissible in the courts," he said.

Kostin noted that prosecutors should urgently ensure proper procedural guidance in all such proceedings.

He also emphasized the importance of ensuring proper international cooperation, in particular with the International Criminal Court.

According to Kostin, it is necessary to bring to justice those who cooperated with the enemy. In particular, this applies to werewolves in epauletes.

He focused on the urgent appointment of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, whose candidacy was determined based on the results of the competitive selection.

Kostin, as POU notes, also supports the president's position on holding a competition for the election of the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau as soon as possible.

According to him, it is necessary to develop a Criminal Policy Strategy.

In addition, Kostin emphasized the importance of the implementation of judicial reform, as well as the formation of the High Council of Justice and the High Qualification Commission of Judges.

As noted, on July 19, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Venediktova.

Earlier, President Zelensky removed Venediktova from the position of Prosecutor General of Ukraine. He explained this decision by the fact that many employees of the prosecutor's office committed treason by staying in the occupied territory and cooperating with the enemy. There is no talk of Venediktova's release yet - the OP said earlier.

Censor.NET sources report that Zelensky offered Venediktova to write a statement of resignation of her own free will, but she refused to do so.

The US State Department noted that it is monitoring personnel reshuffles in the Ukrainian government.

On July 27, the Verkhovna Rada registered a draft resolution on granting consent to the appointment by the President of Ukraine of People's Deputy "Servant of the People" Andrii Kostin to the position of Prosecutor General.

Also, on July 27, the Verkhovna Rada supported the appointment of Kostin as the Prosecutor General.