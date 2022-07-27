Provision of food and ammunition to Russian military on front line is in question, - Khlan

Ukrainian soldiers keep all crossings across the Dnipro near Kherson under fire control.

According to him, after the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the bridges near Kherson, panic is growing among the occupiers. If after the first shelling of the Antoniv bridge, the occupation authorities carried out partial repairs. Trucks with a tonnage of up to 10 tons could move along the bridge, the Russian military transported ammunition, even tracked vehicles drove by.

After the shelling of the bridge on the evening of July 26, the road surface was already destroyed and one of the supports was damaged, so passage became impossible.

"The occupiers say that they will rebuild the crossing, but there is a raging flow of the river, which makes it impossible to build the crossings. The pontoon bridge is not a strong structure, but it is a good target for the Armed Forces. Then the occupiers started saying that they will rebuild the ferry crossing," Khlan said.

After shelling by the Armed Forces of the bridge over the Kakhovska hydroelectric dam, the Dariiv and Antoniv bridges, the channels for the supply of weapons and food to the front line were finally cut off for the occupiers. According to Khlan, the occupiers cannot receive reinforcements and have already announced that there will be no humanitarian shipments for the next three days. This means that the provision of the Russian military on the front line is in question.

