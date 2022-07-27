ENG
Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (240) Matti Maasikas (18) Kostin (78)

EU Ambassador Maasikas to new Prosecutor General Kostin: We are waiting for speedy appointment of head of SAPO

Ambassador of the European Union Matti Maasikas expects the appointment of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office as soon as possible.

He announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"We congratulate Andrii Kostin on his appointment to the position of Prosecutor General. The delegation and I worked closely with him in the reform of justice. We will continue to cooperate in the investigation of war crimes in Russia. And we look forward to the speedy appointment of the head of the SAP," the message reads.

On July 27, the Rada supported the appointment of Kostin as the Prosecutor General.

Read more: Kostin advocates urgent appointment of head of SAPO and inevitability of punishment for every Russian war criminal

