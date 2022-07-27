12-year-old boy and his father were injured as result of shelling in Kharkiv region, - RMA

As a result of shelling in the Kharkiv district, a father and son were injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of Kharkiv RMA.

"A 12-year-old boy and his 47-year-old father were injured as a result of shelling in the Kharkiv district of the region. Both of the wounded were taken to Kharkiv medical facilities," the report said.

The authorities ask citizens not to be on the streets unnecessarily, in the event of an air alert or threat of artillery shelling, to immediately take shelter.

