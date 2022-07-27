German tanks are worst in Europe, because we believed in peace, - Berbok

In Germany, part of the reserves of its army, in particular tanks, are obsolete.

This was stated by the head of the German Foreign Ministry, Annalena Berbok, in an interview with Radio Liberty, Censor.NET informs.

"We thought and believed that we would live in peace in Europe. And that's why in the past we spent less on our own military defense, you can talk a lot about that, but it's a fact and it's a reality. And that's why it's harder for us to supply from our own reserves , because there is 50-year-old equipment, we thought, for example, that we will never use tanks again," the minister said.

"I mean our military tanks, the worst you can imagine in Europe. It's been like that for the past decades, because Europe was built to live in peace. It's old-fashioned, and our stockpile of weapons now is not what it should be , with the exception of some air defense parts, which I said, so we can't supply everything from our own stocks. So that's the situation," Burbok added.

