12-year-old child and her father, were injured as result of shelling in Kharkiv region, - RMA

Russian occupation forces shelled the Kharkiv district, as a result, a 12-year-old boy and his 47-year-old father were injured.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the press service of RMA.

"Both of the wounded were taken to Kharkiv medical facilities," the message reads.

The RMA once again calls on residents not to be on the streets unless absolutely necessary, and in the event of an air alert or threat of artillery shelling, to immediately take shelter.

