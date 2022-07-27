Government has enough will to order the destruction of military facilities on Russian territory, which are shelling Ukraine - Danilov.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Alexei Danilov, during a TV marathon, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to LIGA.

The anchorwoman asked whether the political and military leadership of Ukraine had the will to eliminate military installations on Russian territory that fire at our country.

"As far as freedom is concerned - we have it. This will saved us on February 24-25. And if necessary, believe me, no one's hand will waver to sign what needs to be signed in order for those facilities you are talking about to be destroyed. Moreover, our president's statement that we will give a response exactly to the territories where this is coming from is a vivid confirmation of this," the NSDC secretary said.

Danilov noted that the NSDC knows where all the rocket attacks on Ukrainian territory came from. According to him, 74% of the Russian hits had nothing to do with the military sphere, they were hits to civilian infrastructure.

