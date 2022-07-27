Russia's "willingness" to negotiate is a trick to stop AFU counterattack - Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikolenko

Statements of readiness to negotiate on Russia's part are a ploy to stop the counterattack by Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko in an interview with The Irish Times, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

A diplomat said he sees this week's statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Russia is ready to negotiate as a ploy to stop Ukraine's counteroffensive.

"They understand that Ukraine is preparing a counterattack in the south and want to give the impression that it is Ukraine that does not want to negotiate," Nikolenko said.

In his opinion, this is done in order to gain more time, arrange fake referendums and absorb these territories.

"We see no desire to negotiate from them. They are still shelling Ukrainian cities. They are still violating minor agreements, such as the grain agreement. In public they say one thing, but on the battlefield they do another," the diplomat stressed.

See more: Russia will "help" Ukraine get rid of Zelensky's "anti-people and anti-historical regime," Lavrov said

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also stated that Ukraine's official position is that the country is interested in negotiations. "Because every war ends through negotiations. But so far we do not see any willingness of Russia to negotiate in good faith. The ultimate goal is to liberate all our territories from Russian occupation, including Crimea and Donbass," Nikolenko informed.