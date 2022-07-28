Russians launched rocket attack on one part of Vyshhorod district - Kuleba

At least two explosions rang out near Kyiv, the Russians launched a missile attack on the Vyshhorod district.

This was announced on Telegram by the head of Kyiv RMA, Oleksii Kuleba, Censor.Net informs.

"This morning, the enemy launched a rocket attack on one of the communities of the Vyshgorod district. The infrastructure object was fired upon. Information about the victims is being clarified. All emergency services are already working on the spot.

I urge you again, do not ignore the alarm signals - go down to the shelter. The war continues, the enemy continues to insidiously launch missile strikes," said in a statement.

