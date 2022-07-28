ENG
Missiles were fired from territory of Belarus, there was hit near Honcharivske village in Chernihiv region, - Chaus, the head of RMA

The missile, launched from the territory of Belarus, hit near Goncharivskyi in the Chernihiv region

The head of Chernihiv RMA Viacheslav Chaus reported this on Telegram, Censor.Net informs.

"After 5:00 a.m., large-scale rocket launches from the territory of Belarus. There is preliminary information about a hit near Honcharivske. Our air defense is also working," the message says.

