At night, occupiers launched two missile strikes on Kharkiv from С-300 anti-aircraft missile system, - Terekhov
During the night, the occupiers struck Kharkiv twice with С-300 anti-aircraft missiles
As Censor.Net reports, with reference to the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov.
"Two shellings of Kharkiv overnight. Both immediately after midnight. One closer to the center, the other in one of its adjacent areas. Again, C-300 missiles. As a result, two small fires were extinguished by our rescuers. There is currently no information about the victims," he noted.
