Russian Federation launched missile strikes on Mykolaiv. School was practically destroyed, residential buildings and warehouse of university were damaged, - Senkevych

Today, July 28, Russian missile strikes partially destroyed educational institutions and residential buildings.

As Censor.NET informs, with reference to Oleksandr Senkevych the Mayor of Mykolaiv.

"Another city school was almost destroyed. Part of the building collapsed there. The guard of the institution was injured. Windows and roofs were broken in nearby private houses. Also, a rocket hit the territory of the water station of our Shipbuilding University, damaging the warehouse," said in a statement.

Senkevych noted that on the territory of one of the private enterprises, the remnants of gunpowder caught fire due to the impact of ammunition. The fire was promptly extinguished by rescuers of the SES. As for residential buildings, two high-rise buildings are currently known to have been damaged.