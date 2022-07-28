In morning, occupiers hit five regions of Ukraine with rockets,RMA reports

On the morning of July 28, the occupiers launched rocket attacks on the Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Donetsk regions, Kharkiv, and Kharkiv region, Mykolaiv.

This is evidenced by the data of regional administrations as of 08:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, Censor.NET informs.

In the Kyiv region this morning, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on one part of the Vyshhorod district. An infrastructure facility was fired upon. There are no victims in advance. Emergency services are still on site. In the morning there were three air alarms.

The Chernihiv region was also struck: "Arrivals" mainly hit the forest massif near the village of Honcharivske. Information about victims and destruction is being clarified.

In the Kharkiv region, at night, the Russian occupiers launched rocket attacks on the Nemyshliansky and Kyiv districts of Kharkiv. Industrial facilities, a private house were damaged, fires broke out. Preliminary - there are no victims.

On Thursday morning, the enemy intensively shelled the town of Chuhuiv. Private homes and commercial buildings were damaged. A projectile hit an apartment building, a fire broke out. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. Specialized services are available on site.

According to the RMA, during the past day, the enemy shelled the Kharkiv, Bohoduhiv, and Pervomaisk districts of the region.