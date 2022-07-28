At night and in the morning, Russian troops shelled territory of Sumy Oblast with mortars, there were no casualties, - RMA

Russian occupying forces fired mortars at the communities of the Sumy region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"Until midnight yesterday, mortar fire continued on the territory of the Mykolaiv settlement district. There were 35 hits in total. After midnight, mortar shelling of one of the villages of the Esman district began, 6 hits," said the head of the RMA.

At the same time, at almost six in the morning, the Russians shelled the Khotyn with a mortar. There were 5 arrivals.

At half past nine, there was a mortar shelling of the Krasnopillia. There were 15 arrivals.

In all cases, there are no victims or destruction.

