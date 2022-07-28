As result of shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region by Russian troops, 1 person died, two people were injured, - RMA

Russian occupiers continue to shell the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of RMA Valentyn Reznychenko, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russian army struck again in the Kryvy Rih district. They covered the Shiroke with fire from an anti-aircraft missile system. They targeted an agricultural enterprise in Shesternia. One person died, two were injured - they are in the hospital," said in a statement.

According to Reznychenko, there was a fire. Firefighters are working on the spot. The extent of the destruction is being ascertained.

Read more: Missiles were fired from territory of Belarus, there was hit near Honcharivske village in Chernihiv region, - Chaus, the head of RMA