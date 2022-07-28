Both parties of US Congress support transfer of ATACMS long-range missiles to Ukraine, - member of Committee of House of Representatives Slotkin

Elissa Slotkin, a member of the US House Armed Services Committee, said that both parties in Congress support the transfer of long-range missiles to Ukraine. In particular, we are talking about the ATACMS operational-tactical missile system.

This type of weapon can hit targets at a distance of up to 300 km. Slotkin stated this during a briefing, Censor.NET informs with reference to CNN.

According to members of the US House Armed Services Committee, both Republicans and Democrats in the United States Congress are in favor of providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with ATACMS missiles.

Slotkin explained that Ukraine needs such weapons, as highly mobile HIMARS artillery missile systems can hit targets at a distance of about 80 km. At the same time, ATACMS allows you to destroy enemy targets at a much greater distance.

