Within two weeks, AFU liberated three settlements in Kherson region, - General Staff

The Ukrainian military continues to advance in the Kherson region. In two weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of three villages.

This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksii Hromov, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Our military units and units continue the gradual liberation of the Kherson region from the occupying forces of the Russian Federation. In the last two weeks, Ivanivka and Lozove were liberated, and Andriivka was liberated this week," Hromov said.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 40 230 people, 222 planes, 190 helicopters, 1742 tanks and 3979 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS