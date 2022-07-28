Within two weeks, AFU liberated three settlements in Kherson region, - General Staff
The Ukrainian military continues to advance in the Kherson region. In two weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of three villages.
This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksii Hromov, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
"Our military units and units continue the gradual liberation of the Kherson region from the occupying forces of the Russian Federation. In the last two weeks, Ivanivka and Lozove were liberated, and Andriivka was liberated this week," Hromov said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password