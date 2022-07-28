5 civilians were injured as result of morning missile strike in Kyiv region. There are no casualties, - head of RMA Kuleba

Five civilians were injured as a result of a morning missile strike in the Kyiv region.

Oleksii Kuleba, the head of Kyiv RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The consequences of the morning explosions in the Kyiv region. In the morning, the enemy shelled one of the settlements of the Vyshgorod district. Military infrastructure objects were damaged. Rescuers are working on the spot. Five civilians were previously injured. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the message reads.

