ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9176 visitors online
News War
4 695 0

5 civilians were injured as result of morning missile strike in Kyiv region. There are no casualties, - head of RMA Kuleba

ракета,зброя,росія,російська

Five civilians were injured as a result of a morning missile strike in the Kyiv region.

Oleksii Kuleba, the head of Kyiv RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The consequences of the morning explosions in the Kyiv region. In the morning, the enemy shelled one of the settlements of the Vyshgorod district. Military infrastructure objects were damaged. Rescuers are working on the spot. Five civilians were previously injured. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the message reads.

Read more: Occupiers attacked military unit in Liutezh and Goncharivsky. There are losses in our personnel, - General Staff

Author: 

Kyyivska region (640) shoot out (13154) rocket (1577) Oleksii Kuleba (47)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 