Estonia has banned issuance of visas and residence permits to Russian citizens for the purpose of study, - Minister Reinsalu

Estonian Government has decided to limit the ability of Russian citizens to apply for a temporary residence permit or visa for the purpose of studying in Estonia. In addition, the sanctions are being amended so that citizens of Russia and Belarus will only be able to register short-term work in Estonia if they have a visa issued by Estonia.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by ERR.

According to Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, Russia's unjustified war against Ukraine, which flagrantly violates Ukraine's territorial integrity and independence, negatively affects the security of Estonia and the European Union.

"Continuous pressure on Russia through sanctions must be continued. If sanctions help end Russian aggression, it will have a positive impact on our security as well," Reinsalu said.

The amendment to the sanctions specifies that citizens of Russia and Belarus who have obtained a legal right to stay in another EU country will no longer be able to register a short-term job in Estonia, and therefore will not be able to apply for a long-term visa to work.

"This amendment will put an end to the situation where people apply for a short-term Schengen visa in another EU country to circumvent the current sanctions, for example for the purpose of tourism," Reinsalu said.