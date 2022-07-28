About 1,600 bodies have been found in de-occupied territories. The National Police appeals to relatives of the missing to give DNA samples

National police appealed to relatives of the missing to give DNA samples in order to speed up the process of identifying those who died in the war.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Head of Ukraine National Police Ihor Klymenko.

"A total of about 1,600 bodies of Ukrainians have been found. Some of them have not yet been identified. That is why I ask direct relatives of the missing or dead to come to the police and take a DNA test, so that we can speed up this work," he said.

Klymenko emphasized that forensic specialists of the National Police showed their effectiveness during their work at the sites of enemy rocket attacks in Kremenchuk and Vinnitsa, where many people were killed and injured.

In particular, thanks to the equipment received from foreign partners, which includes two mobile DNA-laboratories, specialists conduct such tests on site and establish the identity of the dead. Head of the agency also said that the U.S. side will soon hand over another 26 such DNA-laboratories to Ukrainian National Police.