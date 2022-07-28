Ukraine can transfer Kolomoysky to the U.S., - adviser to Chairman of the U.S. Parliamentary Assembly Leshchenko

Representatives of United Civil Party do not rule out that after the deprivation of Ukrainian citizenship, businessman Igor Kolomoysky will be handed over to United States.

This was stated by Serhiy Leshchenko, Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine, on the air with Breakfast Show, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"In my opinion, it is better to give him to America, let it quickly conduct a judicial investigation and dot the i's, sentence him, if it deems necessary, to imprisonment, and the money confiscated will be given to the Ukrainian people as those who were victims of this", - said Leshchenko.

According to him, the extradition of Kolomoysky to the American law enforcement system is logical, "because he once made a choice in favor of the citizenship of Israel and Cyprus."

"In the Ukrainian realities it (to hold a trial soon - Ed.) is difficult to organize, given his corrupt ties in the system, huge funds, political influence in the media... Secondly, it will remove the risks of politicization of the court in Ukraine and undermine the situation in the country", - explained Advisor to the Head of OC.

At the same time, Leshchenko said that this is his personal opinion, not based on any insider information.

On July 20, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky might sign decrees depriving several influential politicians of their citizenship, including businessman Igor Kolomoisky, co-chairman of the banned party OPZJ Vadym Rabinovich and head of the Dnipro Defense Headquarters Hennadiy Korban.

See more: U.S. imposes sanctions on Kolomoyskyi - Blinken