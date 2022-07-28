Ukraine will do everything to begin EU membership negotiations as soon as possible, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Ukraine is getting closer to Europe every day.

This was stated by Head of State during a speech in the Parlament, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"We applied for accession to the European Union and obtained candidacy with a speed and under conditions that no other state has ever had. With such speed we should come to the beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union," the president said.

According to Zelensky, everything that Ukraine has to do for this, it will do.

"Synchronize the legislation of Ukraine with the law of the European Union. We will implement. A plan for the implementation of all EU regulations and directives within the framework of the implementation of the Association Agreement with the European Union is also formed. This is actually a common task for us, for you, dear deputies, for the Government of our State, and it corresponds to our new reality," the Head of State stressed.

Also, Zelensky said, Ukraine is getting closer to Europe every day.

"We have reached the point where our State, our State system is institutionally becoming Europe. We have begun the process of deoligarchization. A register is being formed that is ready to put the oligarchs under the power of society," he added.

The President also said that he had signed a decree on setting up a competition commission to select candidates for the Supreme Council of Justice.

