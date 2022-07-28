ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9340 visitors online
News War
1 643 16

Since the beginning of July, Russia has launched 49 missile and 44 air strikes against Ukraine - AFU General Headquarters

ракета,рф,ракети

Since the beginning of July, Russia has launched 49 missile and 44 air strikes against Ukraine

Oleksiy Gromov, Deputy Chief of AFU General Headquarters, said this at a briefing, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the month, the enemy has launched 49 missile and 44 air strikes, which resulted in the complete destruction of 28 facilities, including 4 schools and 9 residential buildings, and the partial destruction of 137 facilities, including 7 transport infrastructure facilities, 11 educational institutions and 29 residential buildings," Gromov noted.

See more: In morning, occupiers hit five regions of Ukraine with rockets,RMA reports

Author: 

Armed Forces HQ (4037) cruise missile (485) shoot out (13154) rocket (1577)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 