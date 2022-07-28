Since the beginning of July, Russia has launched 49 missile and 44 air strikes against Ukraine - AFU General Headquarters

Since the beginning of July, Russia has launched 49 missile and 44 air strikes against Ukraine

Oleksiy Gromov, Deputy Chief of AFU General Headquarters, said this at a briefing, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the month, the enemy has launched 49 missile and 44 air strikes, which resulted in the complete destruction of 28 facilities, including 4 schools and 9 residential buildings, and the partial destruction of 137 facilities, including 7 transport infrastructure facilities, 11 educational institutions and 29 residential buildings," Gromov noted.

