There are still no official reasons to deprive me of my citizenship - Korban

Head of the Dnipro Defense Headquarters Hennadiy Korban says that so far there are no official basis for depriving him of his Ukrainian citizenship.

Korban said: "Dear friends. Today, on Ukrainian Nationality Day, two significant events took place.

The first is that pro-Russian TG channels banned by the SBU began to disperse my Israeli passport. If I was deprived of my citizenship on the basis of Russian forgery, I would like to get an official explanation from the Ukrainian State Migration Service on this matter.

I emphasize: there are still no official grounds for depriving me of my citizenship".

He continued: "The second event is an interesting statement by the esteemed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov. The Secretary of the Security Council urged all politicians to come out and admit that they have a second citizenship.

Since I am not a politician, I am not in government service, and I do not sit in the Rada, I am sure that this verbal passage was not directed at me.

Next, of course, the esteemed Oleksiy Myacheslavovich called for cleansing the country of "traitors". It is good that at least he did not use the term "nationalist", as it is now fashionable to say in the aggressor country.

In this regard, I have several public questions for the esteemed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Dear Oleksiy Myacheslavovich, can you please explain to society who you meant by "politicians" and "traitors"?

Do you consider millions of our fellow citizens with Polish/Hungarian/Romanian/Israeli/Canadian citizenship traitors?

And perhaps, by your logic, they should all be discharged from their military duty and forcibly expelled from the country?

If that is not the case, and you meant the members of our political establishment, are you willing to cooperate with me publicly on this issue?

I promise you that I can do my utmost to identify as many people as possible who have a second passport. Even within your own inner circle.

Please, let's work out cooperation on this issue, so that you, as one of the highest officials of the country, can draft secret decrees to deprive them of their Ukrainian citizenship?

Further, please explain to the public what we will do with not 'politicians' but, for example, their family members or closest friends, if they also have a second passport?"

" Dear Oleksiy Myacheslavovich, please understand me correctly, I by no means want to provoke you, but simply believe that Head of such rank is obliged to make not big statements about nothing, but to give clear explanations.

Only in this case we will avoid double standards and stop living according to the principle "everything to friends, the law to enemies", as it was accepted under Yanukovych, from which you, as well as I, by the way, also suffered," Korban summed up.

On 20 July, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky might sign decrees depriving several influential politicians of their citizenship, including businessman Ihor Kolomoysky, Co-Chairman of the banned party OPZJ Vadym Rabinovych and Head of the Dnipro Defense Headquarters Hennadiy Korban.

On July 22, Korban said that his passport was confiscated at the border and he is not allowed to enter Ukraine.