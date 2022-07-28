Enemy partially improved tactical position in directions of Soledar and Vershyna, in other areas of Bakhmut direction, had no success, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 07282022.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 155 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion.

In the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversky directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes, with the exception of the use of anti-aircraft missile systems by enemy units for strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus on objects in the Chernihiv region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy does not stop shelling from barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Udy, Shapovalivka, Pytomnyk, Prudianka, Ruska Lozova, Ruski Tyshki, Petrivka, Shestakove, Verkhniy Saltiv, Stary Saltiv, Pechenihy, Bazaliivka, Lebyazhe, Korobochkine, Mospanove, and Chepil. The Russian occupiers launched rocket attacks on the city of Kharkiv and the village of Kochetok. The enemy also used aviation near Rusky Tyshki, and conducted aerial reconnaissance with unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of Lyptsi, Ruska Lozova, Pytomnyk, Malynivka, Chuhuiv, and Pechenihy.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Pryshyb, Husarivka, Zalyman, Petrivske, Karnaukhivka, Kurulka, Dolyna, Adamivka. Made an unsuccessful attempt to reconnoitre by combat and suffered losses near Brazhkivka.

Enemy units did not conduct active offensive operations in the Kramatorsk direction. Areas of the settlements of Sloviansk, Raihorodok, Starodubivka, Pyskunivka, Kryva Luka, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, Verkhnyokamianske and Spirne were shelled with barrel, rocket artillery and tanks. Airstrikes were recorded near Serebrianka.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled the districts of Berestove, Pokrovske, Soledar, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Travneve, Kostiantynivka, Semihirya, Zaitseve, Toretsk, Nelypivka, and New York. Carried out airstrikes near Yakovlivka, Pokrovsky and Veselaya Dolyna. In the districts of Berestove and Nagirny, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to clarify the positions of our troops by means of reconnaissance groups. With the assault, the enemy partially improved the tactical position in the direction of the settlements of Soledar and Vershyna. Attempts by the enemy to carry out assaults in the direction of the settlements of Yakovlivka, Bakhmut and Semihirya failed. Here the enemy units retreated with losses.

In the Avdiivka direction, with the support of tanks, barrel and rocket artillery fire, the enemy resumed assault operations in the direction of Avdiivka and Piski, but was unsuccessful and retreated. Violating the customs of war and for the purpose of misleading, the Russian invaders used the field uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with white bandages on their arms and legs during the assault in the area of ​​Pisky settlement. The enemy also shelled the positions of our troops in the areas of Oleksandropol, Novobakhmutivka, Vesele, Avdiivka, Opytne, Memryk, Karlivka, Netaylove, Pisky, Nevelske, and Krasnohorivka. Made an air strike near Avdiivka.

No active actions by the enemy were noted in the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhia directions. The enemy shelled Mariinka, Katerynivka, Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka, and twenty more settlements. Airstrikes near Vuhledar and Kamianske. Over Orikhiv, Malynivka, and Olhyne, aerial reconnaissance by an unmanned aerial vehicle of the "Eleron" type was noted.

In the South Bug region, mutual shelling continues in the districts of Novovoznesensky, Potemkyne, Vysokopillia and a large number of other settlements. The enemy launched an air strike near Novopetrivka.

In the waters of the Black and Azov seas, there are three Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers in readiness for the use of high-precision weapons.

The Russian occupiers, in order to somehow justify their destruction of civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine, continue to lie about the alleged location of military units in schools, hospitals and churches. We urge you to trust information only from verified sources and not to spread Russian fakes and disinformation.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together we will win!" - said the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.