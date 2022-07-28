ENG
They talked about financial support for Ukraine, - Zelensky had conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Rutte

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte the issues of defense cooperation between the two countries, the export of agricultural products through Ukrainian ports, as well as the financial support of Ukraine by the European Union.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Zelensky's Twitter.

"I am in constant contact with our partners. I discussed with Prime Minister Mark Rutte the course of hostilities, Ukrainian-Dutch defense cooperation and financial support from the EU. They emphasized the importance of exporting Ukrainian grain by sea as soon as possible," Zelensky wrote.

