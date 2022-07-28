Thanks to Western weapons, Ukraine can once again turn tide of war, - Washington Post

Western weapons have helped Ukrainian troops slow down the advance of Russian troops, which has now almost stopped. Ukraine has a chance to once again turn the tide of the war in its favor, according to The Washington Post.

Journalists, referring to military data, state that the Russian Armed Forces have not achieved significant territorial gains since the capture of Lysychansk. The official end of the so-called "operational pause", announced by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation after the occupation of Lysychansk, did not lead to a noticeable increase in the intensity of Russian attacks, says George Barros, an analyst at the Institute for the Study of War.

Barros and many Western officials and analysts suspect that the Russians are close to exhausting their options for further territorial gains as their depleted army confronts Ukrainian forces with newly acquired capabilities. Experts state that Russia will soon have to admit that it is unable to seize the entire Donbas. According to Barros, the Russian Armed Forces may be able to capture Siversk or Bakhmut, but the enemy will not be able to advance further.

At the same time, The Washington Post notes that a large-scale recruitment campaign is underway in Russia to compensate for the huge losses.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army has a chance to seize the initiative thanks to more sophisticated artillery, in particular the American HIMARS MLRS. "Now the Russians are losing the initiative, and the Ukrainians either have it or are about to have it. HIMARS is the key to that," Barros said.

By using HIMARS to destroy ammunition stockpiles, Ukraine forced the Russians to move ammunition depots further from the front lines, lengthening supply routes and complicating the logistics of getting artillery shells to the units that need them, the report said.

However, the de-occupation of the regions will depend more on Ukraine's ability to replenish its reserves in manpower, conventional artillery and a sufficient amount of ammunition.

