Russian occupiers fired four times at Bakhmut from "Uragan", three were killed - RMA

In Donetsk region, the Russian invaders shelled the town of Bakhmut four times with the Uragan surface-to-air missile, as a result of which three people were killed and three were wounded.

As Censor.NET reports, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, announced this in Telegram.

"Bakhmut is under Russian fire again - today the Russians shelled the city four times with Hurricanes. It is already known about at least three dead and three wounded. Six apartment buildings and six private houses were damaged," the head of the region wrote.

According to him, according to preliminary information, the Russians used cluster munitions.

"Rescuers are working on the spot. Every day, the Russians commit new and new war crimes in Donetsk region. They will be held responsible for everything!" - emphasized Kyrylenko.

