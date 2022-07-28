Turkey believes that grain agreement can lead Russia and Ukraine to dialogue, - Kuleba

Turkey believes that the signing of the grain agreement can lead Ukraine and Russia to dialogue. In this way, Ankara is trying to build on the success of the Black Sea export deal.

As Censor.NET informs, RBC-Ukraine reports this with reference to the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba during the telethon.

"It consists in the simple desire of Turkey to develop success in the matter of creating a grain corridor, which has not yet worked, although Ukraine is doing everything to make it work. Therefore, of course, they seek negotiations, but we do not see any sincere response from Russia to resume the negotiation process", - emphasized the minister.

At the same time, he noted that the Russian side does not show a sincere desire to resume the negotiation process.

We will remind, earlier the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, said that the agreement on "grain corridors" can increase the chances of ending the war between Russia and Ukraine through negotiations.