News
Lithuania will provide Ukraine with new aid package: 10 armored vehicles and ammunition, - Nausieda

Lithuania has prepared a new military aid package for Ukraine.

This was announced by the President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausieda during a visit to Kyiv, Censor.NET informs.

"Today I also did not come empty-handed. The new aid package is ammunition and ten armored vehicles. Soon we will present anti-drone systems that are manufactured in Lithuania and which I know you need," said Nausieda.

He emphasized that Lithuania has united in helping Ukraine and will not allow anyone in the West to either forget about this cruel war or get tired of it.

