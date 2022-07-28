Over past 155 days, many people realized what it really means to have their own State, - Reznikov

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov congratulated his fellow citizens on the Day of Ukrainian Statehood.

The head of the Ministry of Defense published his congratulations on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Over the past 155 days, many people have realized what it really means to have their own State. What a value it is. A full-scale invasion by the Russian aggressor, when Moscow sends soldiers to destroy Ukrainian cities, kill civilians, arranges an artificial famine - we have already been through it, the lessons have been learned. The main lesson - statehood must be nurtured, developed, supported," Reznikov noted.

According to the minister, this holiday symbolizes and affirms the right of Ukrainians to independently determine their own destiny on their land.

This right, according to Reznikov, was not given and is not an act of someone's mercy. "He was elected at various stages of state formation for centuries by the generations of our ancestors. They lost and were elected again. The spirit of the nation was hardened in the struggle, we are the descendants of those who did not break. Now is our time to hold back," the defense minister wrote.

He reminded that usually, when we talk about the Ukrainian state, we recall several moments of the culmination of state-building competitions: the great state of Rus with the capital in Kyiv, the Cossack state, the Ukrainian People's Republic. Finally - modern Ukraine.

"But between these milestones, the Ukrainian people did not disappear. They worked to create other states, entire empires. They enriched other cultures with their talents, shed their blood for someone else's interests. This is the difference. The state and its attributes, first of all, its own army, are guarantee of the right to be. It is happiness to confidently look to the future. Which depends on the accumulated rights and one's own efforts. And not on someone else's whims," ​​Reznikov emphasized.

The head of the Ministry of Defense assured that the repulse of Russian aggression will definitely end in our victory and the unconditional affirmation of Ukrainian statehood for all time.

"Thousands of patriots have already paid for this with their lives. Eternal memory to all the fighters who died for Ukraine," the Minister of Defense concluded his post.

