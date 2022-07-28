Shmyhal called on world to support decision of US Senate to recognize Russia as sponsor of terrorism

Denys Shmyhal welcomed the resolution of the US Senate, which calls on the State Department to recognize the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the Cabinet tweeted about this.

"The resolution of the US Senate is important. Thanks to the work of Kamala Harris, the Yermak-McFaul group, we are getting closer to recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism," Shmyhal noted.

He stated that by dropping bombs on Ukrainian cities, Russia had already proved its status a long time ago.

"We call on our partners to recognize this decision. It is necessary to stop Russia," the head of government emphasized.

Read more: Over past 155 days, many people realized what it really means to have their own State, - Reznikov