ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9576 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 005 17

Shmyhal called on world to support decision of US Senate to recognize Russia as sponsor of terrorism

шмигаль

Denys Shmyhal welcomed the resolution of the US Senate, which calls on the State Department to recognize the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the Cabinet tweeted about this. 

"The resolution of the US Senate is important. Thanks to the work of Kamala Harris, the Yermak-McFaul group, we are getting closer to recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism," Shmyhal noted.

He stated that by dropping bombs on Ukrainian cities, Russia had already proved its status a long time ago.

"We call on our partners to recognize this decision. It is necessary to stop Russia," the head of government emphasized.

Read more: Over past 155 days, many people realized what it really means to have their own State, - Reznikov

Author: 

USA (5447) terrorism (4203) Denys Shmyhal (665)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 