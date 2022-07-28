There are no signals about Russia's readiness for negotiations, in fact it wants to fight - Kuleba

Ukraine does not see any signals of readiness for negotiations on the part of Russia, which actually wants to fight.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

In response to the question about the Russians' signs of readiness for clashes, the minister noted that the Ukrainian side receives them every day in the form of regular missile attacks on the Ukrainian territory, in the form of statements by the Russian leadership and top officials that President Zelensky should be overthrown, that it is necessary to ensure the complete denazification of Ukraine.

"But there are really no signals. Russia really wants to fight, but really, under the pretext of wanting to soften the situation on the eve of the winter season, some partners are starting to itch again on the topic of negotiations with the Russian Federation," Kuleba emphasized.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the authorities very calmly and clearly explain to partners why their hopes for a constructive position of Russia do not correspond to reality.

