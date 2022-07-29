Blinken will deliver "tough message" to Lavrov regarding attempts to annex part of Ukraine, - State Department

State Secretary Blinken plans to deliver a "harsh message" to Russian Minister Lavrov about the inadmissibility of the annexation of new territories of Ukraine, as well as about the consequences that Russia will expect.

"The Secretary of State would like to convey a very strong message about our concern that Russia may forcibly annex parts of the sovereign territory of Ukraine," said the representative of the State Department.

He emphasized that very alarming statements continue to come from Moscow, including from Minister Lavrov personally about the "expansion of the geography" of the Russian Federation's plans on the territory outside the occupied Donbas.

"We believe that it would be rational for Minister Lavrov to hear a message directly from Secretary of State Blinken that annexation by force would be a complete violation of the UN Charter and international law and would cause a huge price (for Russia - ed.) and consequences from the majority of the world." - said the representative of the State Department.

Price noted that Blinken's planned conversation with the Russian minister is not a negotiation regarding Ukraine, and in no way is it a return to "business as usual" with Russia.

"This is done for Ukraine, which has to meet (at the negotiating table - ed.) with Russia," the State Department representative explained.

According to him, "the Ukrainian partners have made it very clear that they are ready and fully aware that Russia's aggression will eventually stop, and it must be completed through dialogue and diplomacy."

At the same time, Price added, Russia shows no signs of interest in active and constructive dialogue and diplomacy.