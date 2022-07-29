During July 28, 36 occupiers, 3 tanks, 3 howitzers, 1 radar and 4 ammunition depots were destroyed, - OC "South"

Operational Command "South" released information about the operational situation in the south of Ukraine as of July 28.

The message states: "The situation in our operational zone is difficult, but its development is under the control of the defense forces.

The enemy continues to conduct hostilities along occupied defense lines. Bound by our actions, he has no opportunity to create new strike groups. The counter-battery struggle continues.

During the night, the enemy launched one air strike and two missile strikes.

With a pair of attack helicopters, the Ka-52, tried to attack Andriivka, which was knocked back from him. Without our losses.

In the middle of the night, the vicinity of Malay Kostromka was shelled by the Grad rocket salvo system. There are no losses.

Before dawn, 12 C-300 anti-aircraft missiles were fired over Mykolaiv from the direction of Holaia Prystan. The consequences of the hits are the almost completely destroyed buildings of two schools, an affected yacht club, warehouses of an agro-industrial enterprise, and farm buildings. One person was injured.

Almost at the same time, Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from the sea to attack the north of the country.

In the morning, the enemy hit the Shestirnia village of the Beryslav district of the Kherson region with fifteen "Hurricanes" shells. Four private houses were damaged. The fire has been extinguished. One civilian was killed and two were wounded.

During the day of the battle, the enemy tested the strength of our positions by air 9 times, including in the area of liberated Potemkyno and Olhino. We have no losses.

At noon, Kropyvnytsky was attacked, presumably by two "Iskanders". Rockets hit the hangars of the airline. 5 people died. 26 wounded were taken to medical facilities.

Our forces stopped the advance of the enemy company tactical group to carry out a counterattack in the direction of Bilohirka by firing two fire strikes at the enemy concentration in the Bruskinsky area.

In the evening, Mykolaiv was attacked by four rockets from the Smerch multiple-launch system. Hit the elevator and camp. Previously, there were no casualties, but the surrounding buildings were significantly damaged.

Our aircraft delivered 7 strikes on the enemy, 4 of them on strongholds, and 3 on concentration of enemy forces and equipment.

While performing fire missions, our missile and artillery units destroyed 36 rocket launchers, 3 tanks, 3 howitzers "Msta-B", radar station "Zoopark-1", 4 units of armored vehicles, and 7 vehicles. Also, 4 ammunition warehouses were destroyed in Henichesk, Kherson, Nova Kakhovka, and Beryslavsk districts.

In the Black Sea, the ship grouping of enemy forces has been reformatted once again. Currently, there are 2 surface missile carriers and 3 large amphibious ships. The missile threat remains at a high level, equivalent to 16 missiles.

At the same time, there remains a mine threat in the sea. In the area of the mouth of the Bystry, Dunay River, a small hydrographic vessel suffered a hole in the bow below the waterline as a result of an unknown explosive device detonation. The crew took measures to fight for the survivability of the surface vessel. Repair work is being carried out, there are no casualties.

Disregarding the ban, warning information signs, two men died while swimming in the Koblevo area, blown up by a sea mine that drifted in the coastal zone after the storm.

