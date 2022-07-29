Truss promises increased military aid to Ukraine if she becomes British prime minister

British Foreign Minister Liz Truss has announced an increased military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine if she becomes the country's prime minister.

She also intends to make her first call in her new position to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

"As Prime Minister, I will be Ukraine's best friend, follow in Boris Johnson's footsteps, and fully commit to ensuring that Putin fails in Ukraine and suffers a strategic defeat," Truss said.

According to her, the war in Ukraine is far from over and now is not the time to think about concessions and compromises with the President of the Russian Federation.

Truss is leading in opinion polls among members of the Conservative Party, who have to decide who will become the next prime minister of Great Britain.

