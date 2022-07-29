AFU repulsed offensives in directions of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka and Velyka Novosilka, occupiers suffered losses and withdrew - General Staff

The Russians tried to advance in the area of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, and Velyka Novosilka, but suffered losses and retreated.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the consolidated information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on July 29.

Thus, the one hundred and fifty-sixth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion has begun.

The combat, numerical composition, and nature of the actions of the enemy group, as well as the situation in the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions without significant changes. On the latter, the enemy struck with barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Pisky, the Chernihiv Region, and Zhuravka, the Sumy Region. Measures for the engineering equipment of the positions are ongoing.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out artillery fire in the areas of Kharkiv, Rydne, Udy, Dementiiivka, Slatine, Protopopivka, Nove, Zolochiv, Prudyanka, Ruska Lozova, Ruski Tyshku, Petrivka, Bezruky, Borshchova, Stary Saltiv, and Korobochkine settlements. A pair of enemy Mi-8 helicopters struck near Stary Saltiv.

In the Sloviansk direction, shelling was recorded in the districts of Kurulka, Dibrivne, Nortsivka, Mazanivka, Lozova, Shnurky, Husarivka, Hrushuvaha, Virnopillia and Mospanove.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no active actions by the enemy were noted. The enemy shelled the areas of Siversk, Ivano-Daryivka, Spirne, Kryva Luka, Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, Zvanivka, and Verkhnyokamianske settlements with barrel, rocket artillery, and tanks. Airstrikes near Serebryanka and Spirne.

Read more: During assault in area of Pisky, Russian occupiers used uniform of Armed Forces, - General Staff

In the Bakhmut direction, they conduct shelling near Shumy, Bakhmutske, Berestovo, Pokrovske, Soledar, Yakovlivka, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Travneve, Zaytsevo, and Vershyna. The occupiers launched airstrikes near Soledar and Vesela Dolyna.

Our soldiers successfully repelled the enemy assault and offensive actions in the direction of Vershyna and Semihiria. The enemy is trying to conduct offensive actions in the districts of Novoluhansky and Soledar, hostilities are ongoing.

In the Avdiivka, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhia directions, in addition to shelling along the contact line, the enemy launched an air strike near Novoandriivka.

Enemy combat reconnaissance in the directions of Vodiane and Pisky ended in losses and retreat. The enemy tried to advance in the direction of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, and Velyka Novosilka. Suffered losses and withdrew.

In the South Buh direction, shelling from tanks, barrel, and rocket artillery was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Tokarevo, Karierne, Osokorivka, Blahodatne, Kobzartsi, Chervona Dolyna, Lepetiha, Andriivka, Velike Artakove, Vesely Kut, Partyzanske, Shevchenkovo, Myrne, Shyroke , Prybuzke, Luch, Posad-Pokrovsk, Lyubomyrivka, Stepova Dolyna, Tavriyske and Oleksandrivka. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Velyke Artakovo, Bilohirka and Potemkino.

Read more: Number of injured after rocket attack on Kropyvnytsky increased to 26 people, one person is in serious condition, - head of RMA Raykovych

In the waters of the Black Sea, there are three sea-based cruise missile Kalibr carriers ready to use missile weapons.

Ukrainian aviation and missile and artillery units continue to attack strongholds and concentrations of enemy manpower and equipment.