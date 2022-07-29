At night, Rashists shelled Dnipropetrovsk region with "Grads" and artillery, more than 40 rockets were fired at Nikopol, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

At night, the enemy struck the Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznyechnko wrote about this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russian army took aim at Nikopol from 'Grads'. They deliberately fired at a residential quarter. More than 40 rockets were directed there. 6 private houses and commercial buildings were damaged," he emphasized.

According to him, the power line was affected. Several thousand residents of Nikopol in the private sector were left without electricity, and emergency teams of electricians are working on the spot.

Previously, people were not injured.

Fragments of rocket shells are scattered in the places of shelling. The SES specialists work there.

Reznychenko also emphasized that in the Kryvy Rih district, the enemy shelled the Zelenodolsk with barrel artillery.

It passed without victims and destruction.

