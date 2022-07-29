Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 40 500 people, 222 planes, 190 helicopters, 1,749 tanks and 3,987 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of July 29, the loss of enemy personnel is approximate 40,500.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 28/07 are approximate:
- personnel - about 40,500 (+270) people were eliminated,
- tanks - 1749 (+7) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 3987 (+8) units,
- artillery systems - 900 (+6) units
- MRLS - 258 (+0) units,
- air defense equipment - 117 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 222 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 190 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 731 (+2),
- cruise missiles - 174 (+0),
- ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2,870 (+16) units,
- special equipment - 77 (+2).
"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kryvy Rih direction," the General Staff informed.
