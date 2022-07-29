As result of shelling of Mykolaiv, 4 people died and 7 were injured, - Kim. VIDEO
The Russian occupiers attacked Mykolaiv in the morning, as a result of which 7 people were injured and 4 people died.
It was reported by the head of the RMA Vitaliy Kim, Censor.NET informs.
"Today, just now, shots were fired in the area, near the public transport stop. 12 people are lying on the ground. The ambulances went to work," he said.
At the same time, Kim added that it was previously known about 7 injured people and 4 dead.
We also recall, that in the morning of July 29, it was reported that the Rashists had hit Mykolaiv with cluster shells, and there were casualties.
