Threat of land attack from territory of Belarus remains, - head of Chernihiv RMA Chaus

Now there is a threat of a land offensive from the territory of Belarus to the Chernihiv region, and preparations are being made for this.

This was announced by the head of the Chernihiv RMA, Viacheslav Chaus, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"Almost all the missiles that have been fired recently, they were all fired from the territory of the Republic of Belarus. Artillery attacks on the territory of the Chernihiv region are all carried out from the territory of Russia. Accordingly, we see the threat of a possible land attack from the territory of Belarus and are ready for this," he said.

According to him, in the event of an invasion, the local authorities and the military have a response plan, the details of which have not been disclosed.

