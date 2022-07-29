AFU did not attack occupied Olenivka, Russian invaders want to hide torture and execution of prisoners, - General Staff

The purpose of the shelling of the colony in the occupied Olenivka by the Russians was to accuse Ukraine of committing "war crimes".

The General Staff announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a targeted artillery bombardment of a correctional institution in the settlement of Olenivka, the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners were also held. The Russian occupiers thus pursued their criminal goals - to accuse Ukraine of committing "war crimes", and also to hide the torture of prisoners and shootings, which were carried out there on the orders of the occupation administration and the command of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. The consequences of the shelling are being clarified," the message says.

According to the commander of the Missile Forces and Artillery of the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the AFU did not launch missile and artillery strikes in the area of Olenivka settlement.

"The missile forces and artillery of the AFU, thanks to the high-precision weapons received from the partner countries, deliver extremely accurate strikes only on Russian military objects. The Armed Forces of Ukraine in their entirety strictly adhere to the principles and fulfill the norms of international humanitarian law, have never led and are shelling civilian infrastructure, especially places where prisoners of war are likely to be kept," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized.

"The Russian enemy continues its propaganda methods of waging an information war in order to accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine of shelling civilian infrastructure and the population, thereby concealing its own insidious actions. Therefore, such statements about the alleged shelling of civilian infrastructure and the population by the Armed Forces of Ukraine are outright lies and provocation, for which Russia is the aggressor country, occupier, and sponsor of terrorism, is responsible," the Armed Forces concluded.

Also recalled, that earlier the Rashists shelled the colony in Olenivka and blamed the AFU for this.

