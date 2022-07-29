"Azov" announces hunt for those involved in mass murder of prisoners in Olenivka

The "Azov" regiment announced a hunt for all those involved in the mass murder of captured "Azov" fighters last night in Olenivka.

This was announced by the founder of the "Azov" regiment, Andrii Biletsky, Censor.NET informs.

"This night, the Russians killed some of the captured Azov residents. The Russian command framed the mass killing of the prisoners as the actions of the Ukrainian army," he wrote.

Biletsky noted that "Azov" is currently collecting information about the victims and specific perpetrators of this war crime.

Read more: AFU did not attack occupied Olenivka, Russian invaders want to hide torture and execution of prisoners, - General Staff

"I, on behalf of the Azov units, announce a hunt for everyone involved in mass murder. Every rank-and-file executor and every organizer, regardless of position and location, will be held accountable. No matter where you are hiding, you will be found and exterminated," he promised.

Earlier, the rashists shelled the colony in Olenivka, where prisoners of the "Azov" were kept, and blamed the Armed Forces for this. A total of 53 dead prisoners are reported.